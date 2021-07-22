AP Coastal Districts on Alert For Heavy Rains

Jul 22, 2021, 11:21 IST
Heavy rains in coastal Andhra Pradesh for coming five days - Sakshi Post

 Isolated extremely heavy rainfall over coastal Andhra Pradesh for two days.

AMARAVATI: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of extremely heavy rains in the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh for the coming five days starting from the 21st of July. The bulletin added that a cyclonic circulation lies over the northwest Bay of Bengal, and under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the water body during the next 48 hours. “It is likely to move west-northwestward along the monsoon trough during the subsequent two to three days,” the IMD bulletin further stated.  

The depression will affect its surrounding areas and extends between 3.1 km and 7.6 km above sea level. As a result, low pressure is likely to form in the northwestern Bay of Bengal on the 23rd of this month, the Director of the Amravati Meteorological Center said. The State will experience heavy rainfall in many parts for the coming five days, including the coastal areas on Thursday and Friday, she said.

The coastal areas will also experience strong surface winds with speeds of up to 40 kilometers per hour under the influence of low pressure. The areas will also have heavy thundershowers and lightning at several places in the coastal district on Thursday. An advisory has also been issued to warn the fishermen not to venture into the seas. 

Also Read: Active Southwest Monsoon Brings Heavy Rainfall to Telugu States

Advertisement
Back to Top