AP Coastal Districts on Alert For Heavy Rains

AMARAVATI: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of extremely heavy rains in the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh for the coming five days starting from the 21st of July. The bulletin added that a cyclonic circulation lies over the northwest Bay of Bengal, and under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the water body during the next 48 hours. “It is likely to move west-northwestward along the monsoon trough during the subsequent two to three days,” the IMD bulletin further stated.

Isolated extremely heavy falls also likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on 21st -22nd and over Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha and east Madhya Pradesh on 22nd July.

 Moderate to Severe thunderstorm, lightning at isolated places over UP, Bihar and MP during next 24 hours. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 21, 2021

The depression will affect its surrounding areas and extends between 3.1 km and 7.6 km above sea level. As a result, low pressure is likely to form in the northwestern Bay of Bengal on the 23rd of this month, the Director of the Amravati Meteorological Center said. The State will experience heavy rainfall in many parts for the coming five days, including the coastal areas on Thursday and Friday, she said.

Dated: 21.07.2021

Government of India

India Meteorological Department

Meteorological Center, Amaravati.

Rainfall forecast for next 5 days valid from 08:30 IST of 21.07.2021 to 08:30 IST of 26.07.2021 for the districts Andhra Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/cfDW2hyUaD — MC Amaravati (@AmaravatiMc) July 21, 2021

The coastal areas will also experience strong surface winds with speeds of up to 40 kilometers per hour under the influence of low pressure. The areas will also have heavy thundershowers and lightning at several places in the coastal district on Thursday. An advisory has also been issued to warn the fishermen not to venture into the seas.

