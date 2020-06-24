AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched another welfare scheme YSR Kapu Nestham through video conference from his camp office in Tadepalli on Wednesday, June 24.

Speaking on the occasion, AP CM said that during the 13-month ruling the government has provided all the welfare schemes to the public as promised, in a clear and transparent manner without any discrepancies.

YSR Congress party government has provided Rs 43,000 crore for the benefit of 3.98 crore people through several welfare schemes, said CM.

He said that the state government had provided welfare schemes like Amma Vodi, Vasati Deevena, Vidya Deevena, Rythu Bharos, Pension Kanuka, Vahana Mitra, Jagannanna Cheodu, Netanna Nestham and distribution of house site pattas to homeless.

YS Jagan said that the state government has launched this scheme with an aim to benefit women aged between 45-60 years and belongs to any of the communities like Kapu, Telaga, Ontari and Balija, and to improve their standard of living.

He added that under this scheme 2,37,873 woman beneficiary will be given Rs 15,000 every year as financial assistance with Rs 354 crore budget

This is one of the Nava Ratnalu schemes which are the election promises made by CM.

For the successful implementation of this scheme in the first year, the state government has released Rs 354 crores for the benefit of 2.37 lakh, women, beneficiaries across the state.