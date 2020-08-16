AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has sanctioned Rs 10 lakh for the treatment of Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan's fan who is suffering from a blood-related disease. A charity organisation had tweeted that Pawan Kalyan's fan Nagendra is suffering from a blood related disease and needs emergency treatment.

Several netizens retweeted it, including Jana Sena Party by tagging Pawan Kalyan on Twitter accounts. Pithapuram MLA Pandem Dorababu responded over the tweets and brought the issue to the notice of the CM. Immediately, YS Jagan sanctioned Rs 10 lakh to the Pawan Kalyan's fan.

Chief Minister's Office Special Officer Dr. Hari Krishna handed over the LOC to the hospital.

Nagendra has undergone stem cell therapy and his health is stable, said a CMO official.

Hari Krishna said that the case was brought to CM's notice by Pithapuram MLA and on YS Jagan's direction, we immediately spoke to hospital authorities and they agreed to treat the patient. Doctors started cell therapy treatment for him and he is responding well.

