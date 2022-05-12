AP CM YS Jagan's Visit To Konaseema Districts On May 13

East Godavari: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be touring the Konaseema region on Friday ( May 13). The Chief Minister will visit Muramalla village in I. Polavaram mandal and distribute the YSR Matsyakara Bharosa scheme for the fishermen.

The relief package is meant to compensate fisherfolk for the loss of livelihood in view of the annual fishing ban. As per reports District Collector Himanshu Shukla supervised the arrangements on Sunday. He said the Chief Minister would distribute compensation to 23,458 fishermen, who were affected due to Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) drilling operations. An amount of Rs 110 crore is being given to the fishermen by the ONGC.

The district officials and police have completed all the security arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit. The Chief Minister will leave Tadepalli at 9:40 am in the morning and reach Komaragiri in I Polavaram mandal at 10:20 am. At 10:45 he will reach Muramalla village and convene the YSR Matsyakara Bharosa program. He will later address the public and leave the place by 12:15 in the afternoon and reach Tadepalli by 1:20 pm as per an official release by the CM's Office.

