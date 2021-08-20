AP CM YS Jagan's Varalakshmi Greetings

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy greeted the people on the occasion of Varalakshmi pooja day which is being celebrated across the State on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister wrote on the auspicious month of Sravan, people should participate in the Varalakshmi Vratham with devotion and faith and receive the blessings of the Goddess.

With the blessings of Lakshmi Devi everyone should be bestowed with prosperity and happiness, he stated in his greetings.