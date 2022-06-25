AP CM YS Jagan's Srikakulam Visit Itinerary on June 27

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Srikakulam on June 27 to launch the third tranche of the Amma Vodi Scheme. On the day about Rs 6594.6 crore will be disbursed benefiting over 43 lakh mothers for sending their children to government schools.

The itinerary of the CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during the Srikakulam tour will be as follows:

The chief minister will depart from Tadepally camp office on June 27 at 9 am and reach Visakhapatnam by 10:15 am. He will then reach Srikakulam by 11 am from Visakhapatnam. Then He will reach Kodi Rammurthy Stadium in Srikakulam at 11:25 am to take part in the Amma Vodi Scheme launch programme.

After participating in the programme, the CM will reach Visakhapatnam by 1 pm from Srikakukalm. Then he will depart from Gannavaram airport by 2.30 pm and Tadepalli residence at 2.40 pm.

Also Read: Buggana Calls TDP, Yellow Media Bluff on AP Govt Financial Management