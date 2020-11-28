AP CM YS Jagan's Rule Is People's Governance: Vijayasai Reddy

Senior leader of the YSR Congress Party and Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy said that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been striving hard for the development of the state and has taken pro-people decisions many times.

He took to his micro-blogging site and wrote that the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has listed the construction of three seaports and eight fishing harbours. He further added that "Bhogapuram Airport and laying beach road from there to Vizag. Drinking water pipeline from Polavaram to Visakhapatnam; Vizag metro is a top priority, a great boon for Uttarandhra."

In another tweet, Vijayasai Reddy wrote that "Stamp duty waived off for "Jagananna Thodu" scheme in response to a representation given by beneficiaries." He said that doing so would help about 10 lakh street vendors and artisans. He stressed on the point that this is people's government and cares for the people who trusted the government. Here is the tweet.

This is the level of care taken by @ysjagan Garu's Govt. Stamp duty waived for "Jagananna Thodu" scheme in response to a representation given by beneficiaries. This helps about 10 lakh street vendors & artisans.

This is people's govt. We care for the people who trusted us. — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) November 27, 2020

He also said that the Andhra Pradesh government gave nod for the construction of 28.3 lakh houses, distribution of 30 lakh land pattas, comprehensive land re-survey, 105-acre land acquisition for JNTU, Kurupam, 2.49 lakh cattle distribution, setting up a fisheries university." He said that a pro-people government led by a young and dynamic leader, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Here is the tweet made by Vijayasai Reddy.