AP CM YS Jagan's Republic Day Message

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy shared a message on the occasion of 74th Republic Day.

He wrote, “ It has been 73 years since the constitution of India has come into force transforming independent India into a republic state. Let us remember the architects of our constitution and strive hard for the development of the country.

The republic day celebrations were held at Indira Gandhi Stadium in Vijayawada. Governor Harichandan Viswabhushan hoisted the national flag.

స్వ‌తంత్ర భార‌తదేశాన్ని గ‌ణ‌తంత్ర రాజ్యంగా మార్చిన‌ రాజ్యాంగం అమల్లోకి వ‌చ్చి 73 సంవ‌త్స‌రాలు పూర్తైన సంద‌ర్భంగా ఈ గ‌ణ‌తంత్ర దినోత్స‌వం నాడు మ‌న రాజ్యాంగక‌ర్త‌ల‌ను స్మ‌రించుకుంటూ వారి బాటలో న‌డిచి దేశ అభ్యున్న‌తికి కృషి చేద్దాం. #RepublicDay — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) January 26, 2023

