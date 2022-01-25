AP CM YS Jagan's Republic Day Greetings

Amaravati: Chief Minister Sri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has conveyed his Republic Day greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh.

'As we enter the 73rd year of adopting our Constitution, which is the longest written one and best in the word, it is imperative for everyone to understand every word engraved in the Preamble of our Constitution, he said.

'Ours being a Sovereign, Socialist, Secular Democratic Republic, besides social justice, the Constitution provides freedom of expression and faith to every citizen.

It has also given the directive of equal status and equal opportunities to all.

Honoring the guiding principles mentioned in the preamble of the Constitution, our Government has been taking them forward in the true letter and spirit during the past 31 months, he said.