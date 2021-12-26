AP CM YS Jagan's Prakasam Visit Details

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy be visiting Prakasam district on the 27th of this month. As per a statement released by the State Education Minister’s camp office on Saturday, the Chief Minister will be attending Audimulapu Suresh's daughter Shrishti's wedding reception on Monday at Yarragondapalem.

He will start from Tadepalli by helicopter at 10.40 am on Monday. He will land at 11.25 am at the helipad set up at the Yarragondapalem Market Yard.

After landing YS Jagan will speak to the Ministers, MLAs, and local YSRCP leaders at the helipad until 11.35.

He will proceed to the venue and attend the wedding reception and bless the newlyweds Shrishti and Siddharth between 11.40 am to 11.55 pm.

YS Jagan will reach the helipad at 12 noon and return to Tadepalli by afternoon.

