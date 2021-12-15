AP CM YS Jagan's New Year Gift To Pensioners

AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday has decided to enhance social monthly pensions to Rs 2,500 from January 1, 2022, and roll out EBC Nestam on January 9. During the Spandana video conference with District Collectors and SPs, several key issues have been discussed, where the Chief Minister announced an increase in social pensions as a New Year gift, where the existing pension of Rs 2,250 will be increased to Rs 2,500 from January 1.

Spandana grievances

The Chief Minister asked the Collectors to own the programme and re-examine the mechanism set up for the initiative. He said to ensure a quality mechanism in resolving the grievances and told to receive applications in each Secretariat from 3 pm to 5 pm every day, in addition to the weekly programme. When a second application is filed on the same issue, verification should not be done by a superior officer and should definitely consider that application. He directed the officials to have a humanitarian attitude towards people who come with their grievances.

SDG Goals

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the main purpose behind the SDG goals is to provide welfare benefits to all eligible in a satisfactory, transparent manner without leaving anyone behind. He said that mapping has been done through the Navratnalu programme and instructed the officials to achieve the targeted goals. He stated that a monitoring mechanism should be set up to achieve the SDG objectives, involving each and every district.

Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Agriculture Special CS Poonam Malakondaiah, Housing Special CS Ajay Jain, Municipal and Urban Development Special CS Y Srilakshmi, Medical Health Principal Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal, Agriculture Marketing, Co-operative Principal Secretary Y Madhusudhan Reddy, Women and Child Welfare Chief Secretary A R Anuradha and other dignitaries were present.

