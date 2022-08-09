AP CM YS Jagan's Moharram Message

On the occasion of Moharram, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conveyed his message to the people of the State.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the Chief Minister wrote, “ Moharram is a symbol of sacrifice. The life of Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, who endured hardships and even sacrificed his life for having utmost faith in his beliefs, is an example for all of us to emulate. These holy days of mourning on account of Mohharram, stands as a symbol of religious unity in our State,” he tweeted.

త్యాగానికి ప్ర‌తీక మొహ‌ర్రం. న‌మ్మిన సిద్ధాంతం కోసం క‌ష్ట‌న‌ష్టాల‌ను భ‌రించి, ఆత్మ బలిదానానికి కూడా సిద్ధ‌పడిన మ‌హ్మ‌ద్ ప్ర‌వ‌క్త మ‌న‌వ‌డు ఇమామ్ హుస్సేన్ జీవితం అంద‌రికీ ఆద‌ర్శం. పవిత్ర‌మైన ఈ మొహ‌ర్రం సంతాప దినాలు రాష్ట్రంలో మ‌త స‌మైక్య‌త‌కు ప్ర‌తీక‌గా నిలుస్తాయి. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) August 9, 2022

On the occasion of Muharram, Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan conveyed his greetings & said Muharram symbolizes the spirit of sacrifice which is placed above all the virtues of mankind.

On the occasion of Muharram, Andhra Pradesh Governor Sri Biswabhusan Harichandan conveyed his greetings & said #Muharram symbolizes the spirit of sacrifice which is placed above all the virtues of mankind

