AP CM YS Jagan's Moharram Message

Aug 09, 2022, 11:20 IST
AP CM YS Jagan's Moharram Message 2022 - Sakshi Post

On the occasion of Moharram, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conveyed his message to the people of the State.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the Chief Minister wrote, “ Moharram is a symbol of sacrifice. The life of Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, who endured hardships and even sacrificed his life for having utmost faith in his beliefs, is an example for all of us to emulate. These holy days of mourning on account of Mohharram, stands as a symbol of religious unity in our State,” he tweeted.

AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Tweet on the occasion of Moharram

On the occasion of Muharram, Andhra Pradesh Governor  Biswa Bhusan Harichandan conveyed his greetings & said Muharram symbolizes the spirit of sacrifice which is placed above all the virtues of mankind.

Also ReadAP CM YS Jagan Congratulates PV Sindhu for Clinching Gold at CWG 2022


Read More:

Tags: 
Andhra Pradesh
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Moharram
Advertisement
Back to Top