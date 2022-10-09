AP CM YS Jagan's Message On Valmiki Jayanti 2022

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday greeted people on the occasion of 'Valmiki Jayanti'.

Saint Valmiki is the author of the Hindu epic Ramayana. Taking to his social media handle the Chief Minister in his message said that today was the birth anniversary of the Adi Kavi Maharshi Valmiki who had epitomized the characteristics of Lord Rama's personality and extolled the greatness of his wife Sitamma in the epic Ramayana. As long as the sun and moon exist his fame and his book will remain etched in history forever, the Chief Minister tweeted.

మహా ఇతిహాసమైన రామాయణాన్ని, వ్యక్తిత్వ పరంగా రాముడి సుగుణాలను, సీతమ్మ గొప్పదనాన్ని గ్రంథస్తం చేసి మానవాళికి అందించిన మహర్షి– వాల్మీకి. ఆదికవి అయిన ఆయన జయంతి నేడు. సూర్య చంద్రులు ఉన్నంత కాలం ఆయన కీర్తి ఆయన రచన ద్వారా చరితార్థం! — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) October 9, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti and posted an audio clip of his tribute to Valmiki. The saint's ideas have inspired his government's initiatives, he noted.

