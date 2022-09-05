AP CM YS Jagan's Message on Teachers Day

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday extended Teachers Day wishes. He took to his Twitter and shared a message in which he mentioned the importance of gurus in life. He said that parents will give birth to children whereas a teacher will give knowledge and guide the children. Here is the tweet from YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

తల్లితండ్రులు జన్మనిస్తే వారికి భవితనిచ్చేది గురువు. జ్ఞానాన్ని పంచి, నడత నేర్పించే పూజ్య గురువులందరికీ ఉపాధ్యాయ దినోత్సవ శుభాకాంక్షలు#TeachersDay — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) September 5, 2022

AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will present the best teachers' awards at the State-level Teachers’ Day celebrations today. A total of 176 school, intermediate and college teachers will be awarded on the occasion. Every year, Teachers’ Day is celebrated on September 5, the birth anniversary of Dr Radhakrishnan, the first Vice-President of India.

