AP CM YS Jagan's Message On Birth Anniversary Of Gidugu Ramamurthy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took to his Twitter and tweeted a message on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy. He said that "It is a matter of great pride to celebrate the birth anniversary of Gidugu Ramamurthy as Telugu Language Day. Ramamurthy who simplified Telugu literature and made the Telugu language accessible to the common man was one of the earliest modern Telugu linguists." Here is the tweet made by CM YS Jagan.

వాడుకభాష ఉద్యమానికి ఆద్యులు, బహుముఖ ప్రజ్ఞాశాలి గిడుగు రామ్మూర్తి జయంతిని తెలుగు భాషా దినోత్సవంగా జరుపుకోవడం ఎంతో గర్వకారణం. తెలుగు సాహిత్యాన్ని సరళీకరించి, తెలుగు భాష తీయదనాన్ని సామాన్యుడికి చేరువ చేసిన రామ్మూర్తి పంతులు గారు తెలుగుభాషా సంస్కర్తల్లో అగ్రగణ్యులుగా నిలిచారు. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) August 29, 2022

Gidugu Ramamurthy was born at Parvatalapeta, Srikakulam. His father Veeraraju worked as a revenue inspector and died when Ramamurthy was just 12 years old. He faced many problems during his childhood. He studied privately and passed his matriculation, staying at his sister's place. He started his career as a teacher in Gajapati Maharaja School, Parlakimidi. Ramamurthy studied many languages and comprehended the philosophy of language. Every year, August 29 is celebrated as Telugu Language Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of Telugu poet, Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy since he played a crucial role in making Telugu being recognized as a standard language.

