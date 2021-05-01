AP CM YS Jagan's May Day Message

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended greetings on Labour Day. He saluted the determination and hard work of countless workers who play a prominent role in the development of the nation. Here is the tweet made by YS Jagan.

తమ శ్రమతో సమాజాన్ని నిర్మించి, ప్రపంచ పురోగతికి బాటలు వేసే శ్రామిక సోదర సోదరీమణులకు మేడే శుభాకాంక్షలు. #MayDay — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) May 1, 2021

The state government in Andhra Pradesh has rolled out many schemes for the welfare of the economically backward sections of people. YS Jagan won the hearts of millions of people and he always works hard for the well-being of the society.