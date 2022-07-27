AP CM YS Jagan's Kind Gesture Towards Flood Victims

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has consoled the family members of four persons who died during floods and announced an additional exgratia of Rs 12 lakhs to the next kin.

The Chief Minister met the family members of P Srinivasraju and P Pothuraju of Sakhinetipalli and announced an additional aid of Rs 6 six lakhs to the two families and consoled the family members.

The kin of the deceased were given Rs 4 lakh exgratia earlier and the Chief Minister announced the the additional amount from CMRF. Chief Minister announced Rs 6 lakhs from CMRF to the family members of K Srinivas Rao and K Ramakrishna who also died in a mishap during the floods. The two families also received the Rs 4 lakh exgratia earlier.