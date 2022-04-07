AP CM YS Jagan's Innovative Governance Lauded Across India: Peddireddy

PALNADU: Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj stated that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s innovative governance was lauded across the country and the Village/Ward Secretariat system was one such example of his governance. Addressing the audience on Thursday during the awards function for the Village/Ward volunteers held at Narasaraopet in the newly formed Palnadu District, he said these Secretariats have become the cornerstone of the administration today and the Chief Minister through this system has created jobs for nearly 4 lakh people. This has was something that was not done by a Chief Minister in any state before. More than 550 services are being served to beneficiaries from the Village/Ward Secretariats. Volunteers have shown their capabilities during the COVID pandemic and are working to save lives and bring a good name for the government. If officials and people's representatives from other states come and examine the secretariat system, they can understand the thought process of the Chief Minister. Every volunteer must remember that they are given the opportunity to serve the people and ensure that welfare schemes are provided to everyone who is eligible, Peddireddy said.

Speaking further the Minister said that when Chandrababu Naidu was in power, if one went to Janmabhoomi Sabha they would have to wait till evening to get pension and only a few officials would give it, he said. But now all schemes are being given to all those who deserve it and are eligible for it right at their doorstep. From today onwards every legislator in every mandal will carry out the program of honoring volunteers for the coming 20 to 25 days. This program should be done in conjunction with and participation of all public representatives, he said.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in the awards function for Village/Ward Volunteers in Narasaraopet on Thursday. The Chief Minister is on his first visit to the district of Palnadu which was carved out Guntur district on April 4.

