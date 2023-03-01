AP CM YS Jagan's Generosity in Tenali

Tenali: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has shown his generosity by extending help to the poor and needy with whom he had interacted on the sidelines of Rythu Bharosa disbursement.

He instructed the officials to release Rs 26 lakh required for bone marrow treatment for the 13 year old B Kartik suffering from Thalassemia.

When deaf and dumb D Chandrasekhar sought a job, the Chief Minister sanctioned Rs 2 lakh for starting a small business.

Physically challenged K Ahalya and K Amulya were each given Rs 2 lakhs each from CMRF for better treatment.

K Jhansi, who had polio and other health issues was sanctioned Rs 1 lakh and an enhanced pension.

Eight year old P Hadassa suffered severe burn injuries on her legs and her parents sought reimbursement and aid for further treatment which the Chief Minister obliged.

Sivalakshmi, of Panladu district, suffering from blood cancer was sanctioned the the balance reimbursement of Rs 5 lakh and further medical expenses.

He also instructed the officials to release amount from CMRF to G Suresh Kumar for his surgery and Rs 10 lakh to K Venkata Nagamani for kidney ailment.

B Kamalakumari of Tenali mandal was sanctioned Rs 2 lakh and single woman pension.

The parents and sick and suffering had expressed happiness over CM's gesture.