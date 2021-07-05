AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to visit Kadapa district and will be visiting Badvel for the first time to lay the foundation stone for development works as part of his two-day tour on July 8th and 9th.

He is also slated to perform Bhumi Pooja for developmental works in Badvel town and will also dedicate to the nation two roads in Kadapa laid at a cost of Rs 80 Crore. Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy, Collector Ch. Hari Kiran, and former MLC DC Govinda Reddy inspected various areas in Badvel, on Sunday. As part of this, a public meeting place on the local bypass road, a site on Siddavatam Road, and a place on Maidukuru Road for the helipad were being prepared ahead of his visit.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, MP YS Avinash Reddy said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would visit Badvel on the 9th of this month to lay the foundation stone for development works worth about Rs 400 crore for the municipality and the constituency.

Collector Ch. Hari Kiran said that all arrangements were being made for the Chief Minister’s visit to the district on the 8th and 9th of this month. JCs Gautami, Dharmachandra Reddy, the sub-collector Ketan Garg, Pulivendula Area Development Authority (PADA) Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Anil Kumar Reddy, Municipal Commissioner Narasimha Reddy, PADA Chairman Singasani Gurumohan, Market Committee Vice Chairman K Ramana Reddy, Municipal Chairperson Gopala Swamy, YSRCP Ward in-charges Sundarrami Reddy, Yadi Reddy, Puttha Sriramulu, Bangaru Seenaiah, Municipal Commissioner KV Krishna Reddy, and officers of various departments attended the meeting.

The Chief Minister will arrive in Kadapa early on July 8 and fly to Idupulapaya by a special helicopter with his family to pay tributes to his father, Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy, at the YSR memorial.

Later, he will take part in various developmental programs held on the grounds of the Integrated Sports Complex (ISC) and address a public gathering at the same location.

He will also take part in the Farmers’ Day program in Rayadurgam, Anantapur district, on the same day. The Chief Minister will participate in the development programs in Badvel town on July 9 before departing for Tadipalle the same evening.

Also Read: YSR Jagananna Colonies: AP Creates New Record In Laying Foundation Stones For Houses