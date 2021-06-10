AP CM YS Jagan's Delhi Visit Highlights

New Delhi, June 10: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has met Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Prakash Javadekar on the first day of his two-day Delhi visit and discussed the issues of State interest.

During the discussions held with Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat regarding the Polavaram project, the Chief Minister reiterated the necessity to complete the project on time. The Chief Minister sought approval to investment clearance for Polavaram Project as recommended by PPA & Central Water Commission and accepted by Technical Advisory Committee of Ministry of Jal Shakti for Rs. 55,656.87 Cr at 2017-18 price list at the earliest so that project works including land acquisition and R&R can be completed as per schedule by June 2022.

He requested the Jal Shakti Minister to consider the water supply component as an integral part of the Irrigation component, and this would be in consonance with the guidelines followed by the Ministry of Jal Shakti towards National projects and added to reimburse the expenditure without restricting to component-wise eligibility. He has asked the Jal Shakti Minister to reimburse the amount regarding the land acquisition and R&R compensation for project affected families of the project as per the Right to Fair Compensation & Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation & Resettlement Act, 2013. He also asked to shift the headquarters of PPA from Hyderabad to Rajamahendravaram at an early date as it's difficult to come from Hyderabad for project monitoring and inspection.

Earlier the Chief Minister had requested Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar to solve some problems in environmental clearances regarding stocking works of the Polavaram project.