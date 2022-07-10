AP CM YS Jagan's Bakrid Message

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conveyed his greetings and wishes to the Muslims on the occasion of Bakrid today. He said that Bakrid is a festival that symbolizes love, patience, and sacrifice. YS Jagan stated everyone should get inspired by the life of Prophet Ibrahim. Here is the message by YS Jagan.

త్యాగం, ప్రేమ, సహనం వంటి సద్గుణాల సందేశమే బక్రీద్. నమ్మిన సిద్ధాంతం కోసం చివరికి ప్రాణత్యాగానికి సిద్ధపడిన ఇబ్రహీమ్ జీవితం మనందరికీ ఆదర్శం. మంచి కోసం, ధర్మ సంస్థాపన కోసం ఈరోజు త్యాగోత్సవం జరుపుకొంటున్న ముస్లిం సోదర సోదరీమణులందరికీ బక్రీద్ శుభాకాంక్షలు. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) July 10, 2022

Bakrid, also known as Eid-al-Adha or Qurbani, is considered the second biggest festival for Muslims after Eid-ul-Fitr. Bakrid is celebrated globally on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah which is the 12th month of the Islamic Lunar Calendar.

Also Read: AP CM Grateful For God's Grace, Dad's Guidance, Mom's Blessings and People's Love