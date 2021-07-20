AP CM YS Jagan's Bakrid Greetings

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended his greetings and wishes to all the Muslims on the occasion of Bakrid today. He said that Bakrid is a festival that symbolises sacrifice, devotion, patience, and faith. He further added that Muslims celebrate the festival in the remembrance of the sacrifice of the Prophet Ibrahim. He said that "May this auspicious day further the spirit of compassion, devotion, and faith amongst all of us."

Bakrid is celebrated in the month of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic lunar calendar and it falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah. The festival is also considered as the “Fiest of the Sacrifice”.