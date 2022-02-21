HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his wife YS Bharathi paid tributes to the body of AP Minister of IT and Industries Mekapati Goutham Reddy on Monday. The Chief Minister reached Hyderabad in the afternoon by a special flight from Gannavaram and reached the Minister's residence at Jubilee Hills. The Chief Minister consoled the Minister's parents Mekapati Rajmohan Reddy and Manimanjari first who were inconsolable. The Minister's mother turned emotional after seeing the Chief Minister and held his hands which left everyone in the room teary-eyed.

YS Jagan and YS Bharathi laid wreaths and paid floral tributes to the departed leader. They spent some time at the residence and consoled the Minister's wife Sri Keerthi and daughter Ananya Reddy and left. Mekapati Goutham Reddy (50) died of cardiac arrest in Hyderabad in the early hours of Monday. The Minister returned to Hyderabad after attending the Dubai Expo, where the AP Industries Department had set up a stall to attract investments into the State.

