AMARAVATI: Sankranthi celebrations were held celebrations at the Camp Office Goshala in Tadepalli on Friday. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his wife Smt Bharathi participated in the celebrations where the place was decked up traditionally depicting the Sankranti folk scene.

Dressed in the traditional panche kattu or the dhothi drape, the Chief Minister arrived at the event along with his wife where a host of programmes were conducted. They were welcomed by the traditional Poornakumbham by the priests amid Vedic chants.

The Chief Minister conducted special pujas for cows, amid the bhogi bonfire, chants of Haridasi, Gangireddu acrobatics, cultural programs, children's Sankranthi dances, and the performances of Dappu (drum) artists. He lit the lamp as a mark of the commencement of the festivities.

Children participated in the kolatam dance, there was also a classical dance recital among other events. The traditional Haridasu was also present and the CM couple offered the rice. The Chief Minister also spoke to the children who participated in the programme and much to their delight took pictures with them.

The Sankranti celebrations were conducted under the aegis of Government Chief Whip and YSRCP Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy. Endowments Minister Velampally Srinivasa Rao, TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, several public representatives, and other officials were present.

The Chief Minister wished the Telugu people a very happy Sankranthi and said that the festival was a symbol of our culture and traditions. He extended wishes to all those who came here on the occasion of Sankranthi, and also to all the sisters, brothers, friends, and people across the state. He wished every household a happy and prosperous Sankranthi.

WATCH | AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Sankranti Celebrations 2022 At Tadepalli Gosala

