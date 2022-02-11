AP CM YS Jagan, YS Bharathi Attend Botsa Satyanarayana Son's Wedding

HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his wife YS Bharathi Reddy attended the wedding of the son of Municipal Administration Minister Botsa Satyanarayana at Madhapur's Hitex conventions here on Friday.

The Chief Minister along with his wife blessed the new couple Dr Lakshmi Narayan Sandeep and Poojitha.

Also Read: Shoot More Films in Andhra Pradesh: CM YS Jagan to Tollywood