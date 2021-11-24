AP CM YS Jagan Writes to PM Modi For Rain Crisis Aid

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. He urged the centre to release Rs 1,000 crore immediately to support the relief and rehabilitation works in process. Andhra Pradesh has suffered huge losses due to heavy rainfall and flash floods.

