AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister on Thursday wrote a letter to Minister For External Affairs S Jaishankar seeking Centre's help in bringing back stranded Telugu people in Kyrgyzstan, Qatar, UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Singapore. These non-resident Indians were stuck in those countries due to lockdown.

The Chief Minister also appealed to the External Affairs Minister to operate more flights under ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ or allow as many chartered flights to Andhra Pradesh to repatriate the stranded Telugu people.

The chief minister also lauded the earlier efforts of the Centre in bringing back stranded Telugu people by operating flights under Vande Bharat Mission.

YS Jagan has also requested the external minister to direct the Indian missions in these countries and the MEA officials concerned to facilitate operation of more flights to Andhra Pradesh.

In the letter, the AP chief minister also mentioned that Andhra Pradesh is ready to accept any number of stranded Telugus who arrive either by flights under Vande Bharat Mission or chartered flights which will be permitted to land at any international airports in the state.