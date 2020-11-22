AP CM YS Jagan Working For Weaker Sections: Ambati Rambabu

AMARAVATI: Reiterating that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been working for the welfare of the weaker sections by implementing various welfare schemes and winning laurels from all sections, YSRCP MLA Ambati Rambabu said Chandrababu Naidu has neglected all sections of people during his tenure and is a failure.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, he said the Chief Minister witnessed the dire conditions of fishermen across the state and laid special focus on their welfare by developing infrastructure and marketing facilities for aqua farmers.

The Chief Minister has laid special focus on the uplift of weaker sections as there has been no change in their lives. He said YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during his 14 month padayatra was with people and understood their problems and has been focusing on implementing welfare schemes after coming to power.

He flayed Naidu for being a total failure in providing succor to the weaker sections during his five-year tenure and said the policies taken by Naidu had affected the livelihoods of many people and thus people rejected him and gave 151 Assembly seats and 22 MP seats to YSRCP. It will be 18 months YSRCP coming into power on November 30 and the Chief Minister has received praise from all sections of the society for his welfare governance.

Government Hospitals, Government Schools , 108 and 104 services were neglected in the previous government and the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed and bring revolutionary changes in these services, he said.