AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wished the very best to the Telugu people living worldwide on the auspicious Makara Sankranti festival. He said that the festival of Sankranti was a symbol of our culture and traditions, of the love we have towards our villages, the respect we give to the farmers and of the arts that are unique to us.

The Chief Minister in his message said that with the promise kept towards farmers, the Government had taken steps for their welfare and the development of villages over the last 19 months, in a way that no other state in the history of the country has done and this would continue in the future as well.

Just as the Bhogi bonfires, rangolis, keertanas by Haridasas, dances by the bullocks (gangireddu) and kite flying bring splendour to the villages, the Chief Minister also expressed hope that families in every village should celebrate the festival of Bhogi, Sankranti, and Kanuma festivals with much gaiety.