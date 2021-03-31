AP CM YS Jagan Wishes President Kovind A Speedy Recovery After Heart Surgery

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed happiness that President Ram Nath Kovind's heart surgery went well. Taking to Twitter, he wished the President the best of health and a speedy recovery. Glad to hear that by the grace of God, Shri Ramnath Kovindji's surgery went well! Wishing him the best of health and a speedy recovery, he tweeted.

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday underwent cardiac bypass surgery at the AIIMS in Delhi As per a Rashtrapati Bhavan communiqué his surgery was successful and his condition was said to be stable, it said.

He is being closely monitored by a team of senior doctors," the statement said.

Kovind (75) had undergone a health check-up at the Army Hospital (R&R) after he had chest discomfort on Friday morning. He was then shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Saturday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah conveyed good wishes and prayers for the president's speedy recovery.“Glad to learn about Rashtrapati Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji's successful bypass surgery at AIIMS, New Delhi. May each day bring him renewed strength. My good wishes and prayers for his speedy recovery,” he tweeted.

