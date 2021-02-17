AP CM YS Jagan Wishes KCR , Prays That He Continues His Services To The People Of Telangana

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conveyed his birthday wishes to his counterpart Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's (KCR), who turned 68 this year , through Twitter on Wednesday.

He conveyed his hearty wishes because of his birthday and prayed that the blessings of God be showered on him for KCR's long life and good health. He prayed that the Lord should continue to shower his blessings on KCR so that he may continue his services to the people of Telangana.

Meanwhile birthday wishes poured in from different parts of the country on account of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's (KCR) birthday today, February 17th.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, KCR's son K T Rama Rao, political leaders and film stars greeted KCR, who turned 68 on Wednesday. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan prayed for his happiness and good health in the future.

In his tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Greetings to Telangana CM KCR Garu on his birthday. Praying for his long and healthy life."

Union Minister Amit Shah, DMK Chief M K Stalin and other leaders telephoned KCR to wish him.

Actor-turned-politician and former Union Minister Chiranjeevi, his younger brother and Jana Sena Party founder Pawan Kalyan and top star Mahesh Babu were among the Telugu film personalities who wished the CM.

