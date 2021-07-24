AP CM YS Jagan Wishes Indian Athletes At Tokyo Olympics

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wished Indian Athletes at Tokyo Olympics. He took to his Twitter and wrote, "Wishing the contingent of Indian athletes all the success & glory at #Olympics #Tokyo2020. I hope you will make the entire nation proud and give us some historic moments to cherish." Here is the tweet made by YS Jagan.

After Mirabai Chanu winning the silver medal in the 49 kg women's weight lifting category, YS Jagan congratulated her. He took to his Twitter and tweeted, "A magnificent feat! Absolutely delighted to see India off the mark in #Olympics #Tokyo2020. Hearty congratulations @mirabai_chanu on winning the silver medal in 49 kgs women's weight lifting category." Here is the tweet made by YS Jagan.

Mirabai Chanu won the silver medal in the women’s 49kg weightlifting category. She lifted a total of 202kg (87kg+115kg) and became the second weightlifter after Karnam Malleswari (2000 Sydney Olympics) to win a medal at the Games. The gold was won by China’s Hou Zhihui with an effort of 210kg and the bronze by Indonesia’s Aisah Windy Cantika with an effort of 194kg.

Mirabai said that it's really a dream come true for her. She added that she would like to dedicate this medal to the country and would like to thank a billion prayers of all Indians. She thanked her family especially her mother for a lot of sacrifices and for believing in her. She also thanked the Indian government for supporting her, the Ministry of Sports, SAI, IAP, the Weightlifting Federation of India, Railways, OGQ, Sponsors, and her marketing agency IOS for their constant support in her journey. Here is the tweet made by Mirabai.