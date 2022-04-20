AP CM YS Jagan Wishes Chandrababu Naidu On His Birthday

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister wished the Leader of the Opposition and Telugu Desam Party Chief N Chandrababu Naidu on the occasion of his birthday.

Taking to his social media handle the Chief Minister wrote, "Wish you a happy birthday Chandrababu Naidu garu".

Wish you a happy birthday @ncbn garu. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) April 20, 2022

The TDP chief who turned 73 this year visited and prayed for the blessings of the deity at Kanaka Durga temple atop the Indrakeeladri hills in Vijayawada on the occasion of his birthday.

