AP CM YS Jagan Wishes Chandrababu Naidu On His Birthday

Apr 20, 2022, 17:05 IST
AP CM YS Jagan Birthday Wishes To N Chandrababu Naidu-2022 - Sakshi Post

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister wished the Leader of the Opposition and Telugu Desam Party Chief N Chandrababu Naidu on the occasion of his birthday.

Taking to his social media handle the Chief Minister wrote, "Wish you a happy birthday Chandrababu Naidu garu".

The TDP chief who turned 73 this year visited and prayed for the blessings of the deity at Kanaka Durga temple atop the Indrakeeladri hills in Vijayawada on the occasion of his birthday.

Also Read: AP CM YS Jagan To Inaugurate Largest Caustic Soda Unit In The State


Read More:

Tags: 
Andhra Pradesh
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
N Chandrababu Naidu
TDP
Advertisement
Back to Top