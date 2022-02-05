AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday took to social media to wish the founder chairman of Apollo hospitals on his 91st Birthday.

" Warm greetings on the 91st birthday to Sri Pratap C Reddy Garu, Founder-Chairman of Apollo hospitals, a revered fatherly figure in the medical fraternity and widely regarded as an architect of modern Indian healthcare. May God bless him with a happy and healthy life ahead, " he tweeted in his birthday message to the chairman.

Warm greetings on the 91st birthday to Sri Pratap C Reddy Garu, Founder-Chairman of Apollo hospitals, a revered fatherly figure in the medical fraternity and widely regarded as an architect of modern Indian healthcare. May God bless him with a happy and healthy life ahead. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) February 5, 2022

Prathap Chandra Reddy is an Indian entrepreneur and cardiologist who founded the first corporate chain of hospitals in India, the Apollo Hospitals. India Today ranked him 48th in its 2017 list of India's 50 most powerful people. Dr. Reddy received his medical degree from Stanley Medical College in Chennai and later trained as a Cardiologist in the UK and USA. He did his Fellowship from the Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston and went on to head several research programs at the Missouri State Chest Hospital, USA where he worked for several years before returning to India in 1971, at the behest of his father.

He set up the Apollo Hospitals in Chennai in 1983 at a time when private healthcare institutions were virtually unknown in the country. Starting from a 150-bed hospital, the Group has continuously excelled and maintained leadership in medical innovation, clinical services and cutting edge research. With a network of over 10,000 beds across 64 hospitals at culturally diverse locations in India and overseas, over 4000 top-class clinicians and employee strength of more than 65,000 professionals, the Apollo Hospitals Group is one of the largest hospital groups in the world, being consistently ranked amongst the best hospitals for advanced medical services.

Dr. Prathap C Reddy was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 1991 and conferred with the second-highest civilian award, the ‘Padma Vibhushan’ in March 2010 for his contribution to the emergence of the private healthcare sector and his role in bringing about several regulatory changes relating to licensing, import restrictions, organ transplantation, etc., as stated in the Apollo group website.

Also Read: France Consul General Meets AP CM YS Jagan