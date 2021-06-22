AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has welcomed the judgement of Vamsadhara Tribunal permitting Andhra Pradesh to construct Neradi barrage across the Vamsadhara river and directed the officials to focus on construction of the barrage once the gazette is released.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to prepare an action plan for the construction of the barrage and said the judgement of the Tribunal willl be beneficial to both Andhra Pradesh and Odisha states.

He said he would invite Odhisa Chief Ministers and other public representatives for the foundation stone ceremony of the barrage. He said the policy of Andhra Pradesh government is to move forward with mutual cooperation.

Also Read: Vamsadhra Water Tribunal Allows AP To Construct Neradi Barrage, Water Sharing With Odisha