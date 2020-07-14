AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on COVID-19 preventive measures at his camp office in Tadepalli on Tuesday. During the meeting, the chief minister has said that no hospital should deny treatment to the COVID-19 patients. If any hospitals are found to be doing this, severe action would be initiated against them with the prospect of their licence revoked, he warned. The chief minister also directed the officials to take stringent action against such errant hospitals.

During the review meeting, CM YS Jagan also took a crucial decision to provide a financial aid of Rs 15,000 for the last rites of COVID-19 deceased. The chief minister has taken this decision in the wake of recent incidents in the state. He directed the authorities to immediately issue orders to this effect.

Reviewing on COVID-19 care centres, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to focus on the cleanliness and food being provided to the COVID-19 patients at the COVID-19 care centres.

"For the next seven days, the authorities should organise a drive. It is the responsibility of the authorities to ensure that good standards are maintained at COVID-19 care centres and quarantine centres. officials should set up a hoarding with a call centre number at the respective centres to receive complaints. officials should make three phone calls randomly to check COVID-19 centres and get feedback. Also, monitor the centres regularly," the chief minister instructed.

The Chief Minister also stressed on maintaining the quality in services provided to the patients, terming it very important. He also ordered that notices be issued to the officials who do not pay attention on maintenance of quality.

"We need to fight with COVID-19 for a long time and the results could not be achieved without maintaining quality in services at the centres," the CM clarified.

Besides Deputy CM Alla Nani, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, DGP Gautam Sawang, Health special Chief Secretary Jawahar Reddy and other officials attended the meeting.