TADEPALLI (Andhra Pradesh): Expressing anger over the instances of hospitals levying exorbitant charges on patients for COVID-19 treatment, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday asked the district collectors to focus more on the functioning of all the COVID hospitals in the state. The chief minister conducted a review meeting via video-conferencing with the district collectors as part of the Spandana (Response) initiative.

Speaking on this occasion, YS Jagan issued a stern warning that strict action would be taken against those hospitals that charge COVID patients higher than the rates specified in the government order in this regard. He appealed to the managements of the hospitals to adopt a humanitarian approach towards the coronavirus victims.

The chief minister also unequivocally stated that it is the sole responsibility of the district collectors to ensure beds to COVID-19 patients within half an hour of their admission for treatment. He directed the authorities concerned to give high priority to calls received on call centre numbers 104 and 14410.

Shifting his attention to the floods and relief measures in the state, the chief minister said that the floods to Godavari and Krishna rivers in the state are receding. Asking officials to prepare the reports on crop losses due to floods by September 7th, he also directed them to chalk out plans to ensure disbursal of Rs 2,000 towards compensation to all the families affected by Godavari flooding and submergence. As additional relief apart from regular ration, YS Jagan ordered the authorities to distribute 25 more kgs of rice, one kg each of lentils, palm oil, onions, potatoes besides two litres of kerosene. He ordered the district collectors of the affected districts to take step for reaching these essentials to the displaced families by September 7th.

He also directed the officials to ensure adequate stocks of medicines to pre-empt epidemics in the flood-hit areas. Since the flooding has receded, the authorities should quickly set up medical camps to treat the displaced people, he felt. The chief minister has also ordered chlorination measures to facilitate proper sanitation and safe drinking water.