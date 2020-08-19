SRIKAKULAM: It’s not important who you are and when you took over. What is important is whether you are delivering or not. It’s all about whether you are addressing vexed issues and are finding out solutions. The chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, is doing just that. Without much ado and sans unwanted hullabaloo, he is solving a problem that has piled on misery for decades on the people of the state. He is now transforming the lives of the Kidney patients of Uddanam, whose plight for decades remained unattended by successive governments.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken upon himself the task of finding a permanent solution to the Uddanam victims, who suffered to no end. He is all set to unveil a safe drinking water project for the Uddanam people in association with Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) which has made giant strides in addressing the irrigational needs of the state. When completed, this endeavour of the YS Jagan government would be a monumental step towards transforming the lives of Uddanam kidney patients.

Uddanam’s Bane For Decades

Rampant incidence of kidney ailments in Uddanam was diagnosed way back in 1985-86. The problem became increasingly acute and by the 1990s, the locals launched a massive agitation to highlight their plight. Yet, the rulers of the day did not pay heed and made light of the issue. As a result, the number of affected people shot up. Those in power did nothing except taking some palliative steps and cosmetic measures. The first sincere attempt to address the issue was made during the reign of YS Rajasekhara Reddy. He had directed the officials to initiate concrete measures and the officials too had prepared comprehensive plans. But the sudden and untimely demise of YSR had brought the efforts to zilch.

As part of his initiatives AP CM YS Jagan has decided to put in place a drinking water scheme in Uddanam in collaboration with the MEIL, which has already carved a niche for itself in water resources sector. The Jagan government intends to provide succour to the victims of Uddanam and stand by them. In stark contrast to the earlier dispensations that believed in palliatives and piecemeal solutions, he has decided to set up a research centre too in addition to the water scheme. Estimates worth Rs 700 crore were prepared and tenders were invited to works worth Rs 530 crore. The MEIL had come forward to accomplish this project at Rs 527 crore through the reverse tendering process. This is 0.60 per cent less than the decided rate. This project envisages provision of 1.12 TMC per year to the people of Uddanam.