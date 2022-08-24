AP CM YS Jagan Vizag Trip Itinerary On August 26

AMARAVATI/VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be visiting Visakhapatnam to participate in a programme in association with `Parley for the Oceans’, a member of the Global Alliance for a Sustainable Planet (GASP), which is slated to organise the world's first beach cleanup endeavour over a stretch of 30kms on August 26.

The CM will also hand over certificates to 5,000 people who have been trained by Microsoft and sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Parlay for the Oceans to protect the sea coast.

As per the AP CMO, release, he will depart from Tadepalli at 8.30 am and reach Visakhapatnam at 9.50 am. He will sign the MoU with Parley for the Oceans at the AU Convention Center from 10.20 am to 11.13 am, followed by his speech.

YS Jagan then will reach the AU Convocation Hall in Siripuram at 11.23 am and present certificates to the students who have been trained by Microsoft till 12.10 pm. He will also meet the students there and address the audience and depart from Visakhapatnam at 12:40 pm and reach Tadepalli at 1.55 PM.

