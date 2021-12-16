AP CM YS Jagan Vizag Tour Itinerary

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Vishakapatnam and launch various projects on December 17. The Chief Minister will inaugurate flyover at NAD junction and launch six development projects of Visakhapatnam Metro Region Development Authority.

Later, the Chief Minister will attend the marriage function of the daughter of Vizianagaram DCCB Chairman Nekkala Naidu Babu at AU Convention Centre.

He will inaugurate VUDA Park and other four projects of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation.

Later, the Chief Minister will attend the marriage reception of the granddaughter of Hon’ble Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu at Vizag Conventions.

