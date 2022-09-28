AP CM YS Jagan Visits Tirumala Temple

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had a darshan of Lord Venkateshwara at Tirumala in the early hours of Wednesday. TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy and EO Dharma Reddy welcomed him at the temple. He was accompanied by Ministers Kottu Satyanarayana, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Roja, Deputy CM Narayana Swamy, MLAs Karunakar Reddy, Biyyapu Madhusudhan Reddy, MP Gurumurthy and other prominent leaders.

Vedic scholars offered him teertha and prasad to him along with veda aseervachanam at the Ranganayakula mandapam.

After visiting Tirumala, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the newly constructed Parakamani Building. He also inaugurated Lakshmi VPR rest house in Tirumala.

YS Jagan went to Nandyal to inaugurate Ramco Greenfield cement factory at Kalvatala village of Kolimigundla Mandal in Nandyal district today. All security arrangements are in place for the inauguration of the cement factory.

