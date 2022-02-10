AP CM YS Jagan Visits Sarada Peetam in Vizag

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited Sri Sarada Peetam at Chinamushidiwada in Visakhapatnam district on Wednesday and took part in the annual celebrations.

The Chief Minister received the blessings from Seer Swarupanandendra Saraswathi and later participated in the rituals at Rajasyamaladevi temple in the presence of the heir apparent of the Peetam Swatmanandendra Saraswathi.

Later, the Chief Minister presented certificates and medals to the students of Jagadguru Shankaracharya Vedic School, which is being administered by the Sarada Peetam.

Ministers Muttamsetti Srinivas, Dharmana Krishnadas, TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy and his wife accompanied the Chief Minister in performing Vedic rituals.

Alos Read: YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy About Union Budget 2022 In The Rajya Sabha