AP CM YS Jagan Visits Manipal Hospital Over Leg Sprain

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy went to the Manipal Hospital in Tadepalli on Friday. Recently, he received an injury to his right leg while exercising at home. He had been attending his duties for the last few days. But on Friday, he went to the hospital as the pain aggravated and there was swelling on his right leg.

Some medical tests have been performed on the Chief Minister under the supervision of top Orthopedic doctor Dr. Anil Kumar. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was in the hospital for a couple of hours and later reached home.

