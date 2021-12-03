Pulapatturu, Mandapalli: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited the flood-affected villages in Rajampet mandal of YSR Kadapa district on Thursday.

The Chief Minister reached Pulapatturu village from helipad near Mandapalli, and walked the village and inspected damaged roads and houses. He interacted with women and enquired about their loss due to the floods and consoled the family members of people who lost their lives.

He visited a photo exhibition depicting the flood intensity. He also enquired on the response of the officials during the floods and regarding compensation provided to them. They told the Chief Minister that officials and local leaders have responded well and worked hard in helping them. He lauded the efforts of the youth who saved others during the floods.

The Chief Minister sought details from flood victim Gandham Siva Prasad on how the floods entered the village. He said he saved seven out of nine in his family and the rest of two died due to suffocation

Later, the Chief Minister interacted with the people at temporary relief camps and enquired about the services being provided to them. He also enquired ANMs on medical camps being setup in the village. He visited the Village Secretariat which has saved the lives of many people during the floods and interacted with the staff and enquired progress of relief works, compensation and other benefits.

Later, the Chief Minister reached Mandapalli and consoled the family of Priest Korrapati Ramamurthy, who lost nine members in the family due to floods and interacted with others.

While coming back from Mandapalli, the Chief Minister interacted with the residents of Dalit colony and then visited Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya and interacted with students and received a picture from them.

