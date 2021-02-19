AP CM YS Jagan Visits Antarvedi Lakshminarasimha Swamy Temple On Rathasapthami

EAST GODAVARI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has commissioned the Chariot (Ratham) of Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple here on Friday coinciding with the auspicious day of Ratha Saptami.

The Chief Minister offered puja and aarti and dragged the giant forty-feet chariot to herald its commissioning.

Earlier, the Chief Minister was given a traditional welcome on his arrival. He had a darshan of the main deity and participated in the puja after which he was given vedasirvachanam.

He then proceeded to the colorfully decorated Ratham and offered puja and aarti. The seven-tier Chariot was commissioned with the Chief Minister along with his cabinet colleagues formally drawing it forward.

The new Chariot was built with a cost of Rs 1 crore after a fire gutted the previous one on September 5. The Chief Minister has instructed for replacement and work on the new chariot which was completed in record time ahead of the annual Kalyanotsavam.

The new chariot with six wheels and seven tiers was made out of 1330 cubic feet of bastar teak wood and is equipped with hydraulic brakes and has a protective shed with iron gates.

State Ministers Chelluboyina Venugopala Krishna, K Kannababu , P Viswaroop, MPs MLAs, and officials were present on the occasion.