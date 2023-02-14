AP CM YS Jagan to Visit YSR District Tomorrow

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit YSR district on Wednesday where he will participate in various programmes in Jammalamadugu and Pulivendula region.

As part of these programmes, the chief minister would offer Bhumi Puja for the pending JSW steel plant project in Sunnapurallapalle village and later he would attend a wedding reception in Pulivendula.

The Chief Minister would leave his Tadepalli residence at 9.00 am and reach Sunnapurallapalle village at 11.00 am. He will participate in Bhumi Puja at the JSW steel plant project. The steel plant is expected to generate employment for 25,000 people.

In the afternoon, the chief minister will reach the SCSR function hall in Pulivendula to attend the wedding reception of M Balrami Reddy’s son and bless the newly-weds and would leave Pulivendula in the evening and reach the Tadepalli residence on the same day.

