AP CM YS Jagan To Visit Visakhapatnam On November 9

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to visit Visakhapatnam on September 9. YS Jagan will start from Gannavaram Airport and reach Visakhapatnam by 11.50 am on November 9th. YS Jagan will attend the reception of Srikakulam district Pathapatnam MLA Reddy Shanthi's daughter on November 9th. He will go to Srikakulam in a special helicopter. From there he will reach Visakhapatnam by 2.50 pm. Later, he will start to Bhubaneswar at 3.30 PM.

Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will meet Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar on November 9 to discuss various pending issues between the two states. The two CMs are likely to discuss various issues to find a possible solution.