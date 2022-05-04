TIRUPATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to visit the temple town of Tirupati on Thursday ( May 5) and lay the foundation stone for several development programmes in Tirumala.

As per the itinerary shared by the AP CMO, the Chief Minister will leave for Tirupati from his residence at Tadepalli at 9:30 in the morning and reach Tirupati at 11:05. He will first go to the SV University Stadium for the Jagananna Vidya Deevena programme and interact with the students and parents first and later address the public there.

The Chief Minister will lay the foundation stone for Rs 240 crore -Sri Padmavathi Children's Super Specialty hospital at 12:55 being established by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will later inaugurate the cancer care hospital established by SV Institute of Cancer Care and Advanced Research, a charitable trust supported by the Tata group in the land leased out by the TTD. He will also inaugurate a Smile Train ward for children with cleft palate and hearing impairment at BIRRD Hospital.

The Chief Minister will formally inaugurate the first phase of Srinivasa Sethu (Garuda Varadhi) and lay the foundation stone for the second phase funded by the TTD.

YS Jagan will also inaugurate the renovated Srivari Mettu pedestrian route leading to Tirumala from the Seshachalam forests near Srinivasa Mangapuram. After participating in these programmes he will reach Renigunta Airport at 2:25 PM and reach Tadepalli by 3:35 PM.

TTD officials led by additional executive officer AV Dharma Reddy, Tirupati district collector K Venkataramana Reddy, SP P Parameswara Reddy, have reviewed and made all arrangements ahead of the Chief Minister’s visit.

