AP CM YS Jagan to Visit Pulivendula Today

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Pulivendula today and inaugurate development works.

Jagan Mohan Reddy would reach the YSR Ghat, where special prayers would be held from 9.10 am to 9.40 am. Between 10 am and 12 noon, he would participate in prayers at the Idupulapaya church.

The CM would reach Bhaskarapuram in Pulivendula at 12.40pm. From 1.10 pm to 1.20 pm, he would open Vijaya Homes Junction.

He would be at Kadiri Road Junction from 1.30 pm to 1.40 pm when the expanded road would be reopened for traffic.

The Chief Minister would inaugurate the vegetable market between 1.50 pm and 2 pm. From 2.05 pm to 2.20 pm, he would be at an event to start the Mythri layout. From 2.35 pm to 2.50 pm, he would open the Rayalapuram bridge.

The Chief Minister would, from 3 pm to 3.30 pm, be at an event to start the Dr YSR bus stand and address the people. From 3.35 pm to 3.55 pm, he would launch the Ahobilapuram School development works. From 4.05 pm to 4.20 pm, 10 MLD STPs would be started. The Jagan Mohan Reddy would reach Idupulapaya at 5.40 pm and stay there for the night.

On December 25, Jagan Mohan Reddy would leave Idupulapaya Estate at 8.40 am and reach Pulivendula at 9.05 am. From 9.15 am to 10.15 am, he would participate in Christmas prayers at the CSI church. He would leave Pulivendula at 10.25 am and reach the Tadepalli residence at 12.20 pm.

